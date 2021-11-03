Related news

A few years ago, when we posted an Instagram link on Twitter, a small preview of the post associated with that link would appear. Something that did not last long in Spain, since this function ended up being withdrawn. Now Instagram recovers it again, as it has announced from Twitter.

As specified by Instagram, from now on when we publish an Instagram link on Twitter, a small preview of both the photo and the title of the publication will appear. Nothing particularly ostentatious, but it will help us to realize more or less what the nature of the post will be like without having to enter it.

And yes, this is something that almost all social media companies around the world already do. So much so, that you only need to add a couple of lines of HTML code to apply these link previews. Why are they getting them back now?

Return to previews

They said it would never happen… Twitter Card previews start rolling out TODAY. 👀

Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter a preview of that post will appear. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XSZRx9dzd1 – Instagram (@instagram) November 3, 2021

It was in 2012 when Instagram withdrew support for these previews, which have been with us for almost a lifetime. So much so that automatisms were even established through services such as IFTTT, which allowed, among other things, to associate an image of an Instagram publication with the link when it was published on Twitter.

Instagram realized that by denying these previews to users, they had to enter yes or yes in the links to see even a bit of the publication in question. Obviously this increases the number of users who touch your links and thus you can collect more data on how many people touch your links.

However, the user debacle that Meta (formerly Facebook) suffers in its main social networks seems to have motivated Instagram to offer this preview again. Especially since the Reels of Instagram, the alternative to TikTok, needs to be publicized. And users are usually more likely to watch a video from TikTok or similar platforms if they see even one of these previews and not just a boring link.

The previews are recovered today and this will mean that from now on, when we see an Instagram link on Twitter, a necessary preview will appear next to our tweet. Something that users greatly appreciate.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you