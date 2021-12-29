12/29/2021 at 16:30 CET

The videos, messaging, transparency and creators are the four elements in which Instagram will focus its news next year, once it has been assimilated that it is no longer just an application to share photos with friends.

The person in charge of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has shared the priorities they have established to improve the social platform in 2022, which begin by “rethinking” what Instagram is, as explained on Twitter.

2022 Priorities 📝 This next year is going to be pivotal for Instagram. In addition to our industry-leading safety and wellbeing efforts, we’re focused on these four key priorities. Hope you’re all able to get some rest over the holidays. See you in the New Year! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/iY8uQ1EnMZ – Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 28, 2021

In July, Moserri already made it clear that Instagram was no longer a photo-sharing app, when he announced the company’s plans to enhance entertainment content and the video format.

Video, a priority

In the plans for next year, video will continue to be one of the priorities, especially the short videos or ‘reels’. And messaging will also be important, which is, according to Mosseri, “the primary way” in which people communicate on the Internet.

The platform will double your work on the controls, but also is going to “do more” when it comes to transparency. “We believe that it is important that people know how Instagram works if they are going to shape it as they want or in the one that is best for them,” said the manager.

Instagram does not forget about the creators, whom they will help earn a living on the social network. This involves the introduction of new monetization tools.

Mosseri has indicated that these four priorities will join the work they are already doing in terms of safety and well-being for users.