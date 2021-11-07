Instagram will have a new approach and will no longer focus on photos | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that the famous app and Instagram social network will soon have a new approach and will no longer focus on photos, so it is said that it could try to copy the famous TikTok video application.

The truth is that Instagram is one of the favorite applications of many Internet users, however the company has announced a new change in the social network, since it will no longer focus on photographs, but on short videos, such as the one application of TikTok.

That’s right, Instagram, which like WhatsApp was absorbed by the creator of Facebook, Marc Zuckerberg, will present a new format, since unfortunately it will not give priority to photographs.

It is important to mention that this social network became popular precisely because it was a social network where Internet users could share their “artistic gifts” as photographers, however, the application that was created in 2010 has decided to update itself and will now give priority to videos to get the most out of this app.

The Meta (New Facebook Name) proprietary app will now focus on digital creators, shopping, messaging, and primarily videos.

It is relevant to note that it was recently announced that the real problem that could end Facebook and its other social networks is the lack of a young audience, so it is believed that these new changes and updates are taking place to attract young users , which are reportedly hitting social media like TikTok.

And as we have mentioned, videos, as in TikTok, will now be the priority, so it is thought that without videos, Insta accounts will be more difficult to position.

On the other hand, it should be noted that opening an Instagram account without Facebook is possible, for this you only have to download the application.

Enter and select the option “Register with your email or phone number.” Then enter your phone number or email in the first field. Enter a password and you’re done.

Now we just have to wait and see what happens later and how it also affected millions of people.

And is that this application is one of the most used in the world and this could greatly affect the operation of those who use it on a daily basis or just to contemplate content.