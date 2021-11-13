Instagram: You will have to pay to see exclusive stories | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that the famous app Instagram will implement paid subscriptions to access exclusive stories, which is a proposal for content creators but could annoy mere mortals.

The truth is that updates in different applications to improve the experience of users and content creators are constant.

And this time Instagram will have a new feature in their stories, as they will add a paid subscription so that people can access exclusive stories.

It should be noted that this announcement is not new, since on June 21 of this year, Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer found the new tool in the application code and created a Twitter thread to explain how it would work, anticipating information about the new update.

This is how this new Instagram function will be very similar to Twitter Blue, in which when paying a subscription You have access to more functions, since by paying on Instagram you will be able to have access to exclusive content that you will not be able to access in any other way.

The site also announced that the prices for subscriptions range from 0.99 to 4.99 dollars, that is, from just over 20 pesos to 102 pesos, according to the current exchange value.

The goal of this strategy is that creators get paid for everything they do for the platform, users have access to quality content and the application has a small part of the income, as a method of monetization.

According to the Twitter thread made by Alessandro Paluzzi, the exclusive stories will be recognized, since the application will show a purple icon next to the paid stories, in this way, users who are not subscribed, will not be able to see them.

And if someone who has not paid for the service wants to access it, the application will immediately show the legend “this is only content for members”; furthermore, the screenshots will be locked for those stories.

Although the famous social network of the camera has not detailed its plans for the subscriptions, the director of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, spoke in general terms about the company’s monetization strategy during Creator’s Week in June.

In it, he referred to three types of monetization tools for creators, including commerce, such as brand content, merchandise and marketing.

Advertising revenue sharing and paid products, including badges, as well as “private content or subscriptions.”