Related news

Some of the social networks that we use in Spain have been integrating new forms of monetization. An example was Twitter, which launched a new subscription so that users who wanted could pay for extra features. Now Instagram could do the same, according to the latest clues.

According to TechCrunch, Instagram could soon integrate paid subscriptions for content creators. This is suggested by the technical sheet of the application in the iOS App Store, which shows in-app purchases.

Specifically, it shows up to two types of subscriptions: Instagram Badge and Instagram Subscriptions. For now it is not clear what he refers to, but of course the name leaves little room for the imagination, implying that Instagram could premiere your own Patreon.

An Instagram Patreon?

This is not a one-time fee for payments. Specifically, the App Store list details various rates and subscriptions, ranging from 0.99 euros to 4.99 euros. It is not known if this means that there will be different price options depending on the content and the creator or if instead they will be Instagram rates to offer special features. This is the list:

Instagram data in the App Store. Manuel Fernandez Omicrono

Instagram Badge: 0.99 euros / 1.99 euros / 4.99 euros.

Instagram Subscriptions: 0.99 euros.

The funny thing is that the App Store list repeats several of the rates. For example, the Instagram Badge are duplicated, and that of Subscriptions is repeated up to 4 times. It is not clear if this is a failure in the list or if on the contrary there will be all these payment options on Instagram, divided into different categories or conditions.

Of course, Instagram has not detailed anything about the matter but the subscriptions make allusions to badges and subscriptions. The second is quite clear; indicates that we will be able to subscribe to exclusive content from certain content creators, with various tiers. The first, on the other hand, would imply that content creators will be able to award specific badges to their fans, although it is not known.

There are already clues in the past. A developer discovered in August that Instagram was working on exclusive stories and creating membership badges for fans of such content creators. An option called ‘Fan Clubs’, and that for now has not been seen on the platform. Logically, Instagram will not launch this novelty first, but will test it in a small group of users in the future to see its acceptance.

Adam Mosseri, current head of Instagram, has already made it clear in previous statements that they would try to foster the relationship between creators and followers. “Being able to subscribe to some differentiated, unique or exclusive content actually feels more addictive as a fan than watching an ad,” he said in May. Also, he slipped the idea of ​​Instagram adopting improved support for NFTs.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you