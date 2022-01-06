Photos app would seek to make use of facial recognition

Everything seems to indicate that the famous camera network would seek to completely eliminate false profiles through the facial recognition, something that would undoubtedly be quite good.

This is how the application will ask those who have an account to record a short video of the face to guarantee the identity of the users who use the platform and increase their security.

The Instagram social network has decided to implement facial recognition by video to those who log into its application in order to increase the security of its users and prevent the misuse of profiles.

It may interest you: Lizbeth Rodríguez takes pictures in her “lover’s” bathroom

We need a video of you shaking your head in different directions [para poder detectar el rostro desde diversos ángulos]. This helps us to confirm that you are a real person and to verify your identity ”, reads the warning that appears when trying to log into the application.

In this way, on the same home screen that appears to users, Meta (Mark Zuckerberg’s company that brings together the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp applications) warns that the video will only be used for verification purposes.

The video will never be visible on Instagram and will be removed in 30 days. It will not use facial recognition or collect biometric data, “the message says.

It should be noted that the recording of the video-selfie for identity verification seeks to restrict access to those users with false accounts, prevent fraud and the proliferation of bots, in addition to avoiding identity theft.

In fact, testimonials from users in networks who have logged in under the new format indicate that this occurs when trying to enter from a new device, when logging in with the Instagram account in another application or, when the account has been subject to abnormal behavior, such as giving many “likes”.

In addition, at the beginning of last November, Meta announced that it would stop using its facial recognition technology with which it automatically identified its users in photos and videos, ensuring that it would eliminate the stored data of more than one billion people through this system.