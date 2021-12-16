A new report from the Government of the United Kingdom explains the goals of the nation between now and 2025 and among the objectives imposed is the creation of the BritChip, a fully functional English processor.

The British Government has launched a National Cyber ​​Strategy with a 2.6 billion pound budget, which wants to prepare the English state in terms of cyberattacks, defense and technology during the next three years.

The strategy document that is being presented today in the House of Lords covers from now until 2025.

And the most important, It is a large report, very ambitious and that, unlike many previous government statements, sets specific goals and objectives.

Police forces have many resources at their disposal to ‘catch’ criminals: from video recordings to forensic evidence such as fingerprints or DNA.

In it there are promises to invest in all kinds of technological research, including the use of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity.

These are exactly the strengths of the document. Or what is the same, the actual research objectives that has this national strategy:

5G and 6G and other emerging forms of data transmission. Artificial intelligence, including its uses in network monitoring. Blockchain, with a special focus on cryptocurrencies. Silicon chip design, supply chains and manufacturing. Cryptographic authentication for identity management and access to UK services. IoT and technology of smart cities. Quantum technology, including quantum detection and post-quantum cryptography.

And since our headline pointed to a specific point, we are going to focus above all on the objective: Silicon chip design, supply chains and manufacturing.

The British Government’s ambition in this section is create a fully functional processor for smartphones by 2025.

Perhaps for this reason the United Kingdom blocked Nvidia’s purchase of the British chip design company ARM, as seen in perspective it could harm the competitiveness of rivals and represent a stumbling block in the ambitions of England itself.

Buying a cheap mobile in 2021 is a smart decision, if you only need the everyday functions that are required of a smartphone. These are the best cheap mobiles of 2021.

According to the document, the BritChip will have UK designed security features, although it does not delve into them, something logical in the case of a first draft.

If all this ends in a safe harbor, it is possible that, in the middle of the decade, we will see how the Xiaomi or Realme on duty instead of carrying the new Mediatek or Qualcomm top of the range, what it carries inside is a British chip.