The long-awaited new GPUs from Intel have the mission to compete in a market underserved by the semiconductor crisis and where NVIDIA almost completely shares the entire cake.

As you well know, the graphics card market has been a monopoly of AMD and NVIDIA for decades. The benefits of a sector that yield billions of euros a year are shared between the two companies.

The point is that while there was real competition at the beginning of the last decade, NVIDIA has dominated this sector alone for about 8 years. Relegating AMD to a second position in terms of sales and profits.

For this reason, gamers around the world wait like May water for Intel, a giant in the microchip sector, to take the first step in its graphics foray with the new and long-awaited Intel Arc.

These GPUs have been rumored for over a year and have been official for just a few months. Luckily for everyone, these cards are very close to being released.

Officially, as we announced a few weeks ago, the Intel Arc will arrive during the first quarter of 2022. And now new rumors point more specifically to March.

Said information reveals that we will see two models of the high range, the DG2-512 16GB VRAM and the DG2-384 12GB VRAM. And according to the approximations these will be much more powerful than expected.

Specific DG2-512 would have frequencies between 2.2 and 2.5 GHz, although we do not know if it is a question of medium frequencies or maximum frequencies, with a consumption of 225 W.

Assuming that it is the maximum clock speed in that case the card would offer up to 18.5 FP32 calculation TFLOPs, which is 40% more than the RX 6700 XT but 9% less than the NVIDIA RTX 3070.

The lower variant, the 12GB VRAM DG2-384 would have 192 bit bandwidth, 150/200 W power consumption and expected performance is that of an RTX 3060 Ti. In the worst case that of an RTX 3060.

In this way, Intel would go, first, for the mid / high range of NVIDIA, when it was always believed that Intel’s intention was to compete for the mid / low range in this first generation of graphics cards.