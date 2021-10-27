Intel has just introduced its new twelfth generation processors, with a new architecture that breaks the core / thread balance for the first time.

Intel revolutionizes PC processors with a new hybrid architecture, with performance cores and efficient cores, disparity between cores and threads, and the support of new standards such as the new DDR5 memory and the PCIe 5.0 connector.

The new ones 12th Generation Intel Core Alder Lake processors They are released with 6 models unlocked, but in total they will be released up to 60 processors with more than 500 different designs.

The most powerful is the Intel Core i9-12900K, which according to Intel is the most powerful gaming processor evera, thanks to the new performance cores.

The new ones Intel Core Alder Lake premiere a hybrid architecture using Intel 7 process, based on 10 nm lithography.

In a way it employs a philosophy similar to ARM processors, such as the Apple M1, since now uses high-performance cores, called P-cores, and less powerful, efficient cores, called E-cores.

These efficient cores They are used for secondary or support tasks, specially prepared for multithreading tasks.

Another important change is that the number of threads is no longer double the number of cores, as it used to be until now. For instance the Intel Core i9-12900K has 16 cores and 24 threads, and a speed of up to 5.2 Ghz. Of those 16 cores, 8 are performance and 8 efficient.

With new technology Intel Thread Director, which has been developed in conjunction with Windows 11, the two new kernel microarchitectures work together to guide the operating system to put the right thread in the right kernel at the right time.

Thanks to this, according to Intel This new generation doubles the multithreading performance of the previous generation.

These are the 6 Intel Core Alder Lake processors that have been presented today. P cores are performance cores, and E cores are efficient cores:

Intel Alder Lake CoresWires L3 cache L2 cache E / core P speed Turbo core E / core PT Turbo Boost Max 3.0GPU PCIe lanesBase consumptionMaximum consumptioni9-12900K16 (8P + 8E) 2430 MB14 MB2.4 / 3.2 GHz3.9 / 5.1 GHz5.2 GHzIntel UHD Graphics 77020125 W241 Wi9-12900KF16 (8P + 8E) 2430 MB14 MB2.4 / 3.2 GHz3.9 / 5.1 GHz5.2 GHz No20125 W241 Wi7-12700K12 (8P + 4E) 2025 MB12 MB2.7 / 3.6 GHz3.8 / 4.9 GHz5 GHzIntel UHD Graphics 77020125 W190 Wi7-12700KF12 (8P + 4E) 2025 MB12 MB2.7 / 3.6 GHz3.8 / 4.9 GHz5 GHzNo20125 W190 Wi5-12600K10 (6P + 4E) 1620 MB9 , 5 MB 2.8 / 3.7 GHz 3.6 / 4.9 GHz No Intel UHD Graphics 77020125 W150 Wi5-12600KF10 (6P + 4E) 1620 MB 9.5 MB 2.8 / 3.7 GHz 3.6 / 4.9 GHz No No 20125 W150 W

As we see, there are three basic processors i5, i7, i9 with unblocked frequencies for overclocking (letter K), and other three identical, except that they do not have graphics chip or GPU (letters KF).

But as we have said, in the next few months Intel will launch 60 Alder Lake processors.

DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 memory

Along with the revamped architecture, Intel debuts two highly anticipated enhancements.

The new DDR5 RAM part of a speed of 4,800 Mhz, and offers twice the performance, plus lower power consumption and easier overclocking. It is also designed to perform better in multithreaded tasks. You have all the information on this card:

These Twelfth Generation processors can address up to 128 GB of RAM.

They also release the new card connection standard PCIe 5.0 (up to 16 lanes), offering up to twice the I / O performance over PCIe 4.0, with up to four additional lanes of PCIe 4.0 support.

Other innovations built into the SoC are WiFi 6E support, and Thunderbolt 4.

New Intel 600 chipset and new motherboards

All these new standards, as well as the new architecture, force brand new a new chipset control, called Intel 600, and therefore, new motherboards that will go on sale at the same time as the processors.

This chipset integrates the new connectors USB 3.2 Gen 2 × 2as well as the technology Intel Volume Management Device (VMD) , which directly manages NVMe SSDs, without using RAID controllers or hardware adapters.

The new Intel Core Lake processors will go on sale starting in November 4th, although prices have not been provided in the press release.

We are facing a real blow to the Intel table, to regain the throne lost in recent years with AMD Ryzen processors.

In the absence of seeing the performance with real benchmarks, everything indicates that the company will return to the path of success with Intel Core Alder Lake.