In recent times everyone has an opinion on the metaverse and an Intel executive has assessed what the needs may be for it to work.

When Facebook, now Meta, presented its metaverse project, it caused an earthquake in the technology sector. In contrast to other company plans, this one has made quite an impression and in the weeks since all have been positioned in favor or against, but few have opined as Intel has done.

In the company that is also fighting against the semiconductor crisis, they have opined on the metaverse and the possible technical requirements that would be necessary to carry it out. The first thing to note is that they value the project as promising, but also difficult to shape.

According to Raja Koduri, chief architect and senior vice president of Intel’s architecture, graphics and software division, “Our computing, storage and networking infrastructure today is not sufficient to enable this vision.”

Koduri estimates that the metaverse would need multiply the computing power we currently handle by a thousand, something you can’t jump to in a short time.

The reason for this advance is not only found in the virtual universe itself, but also in the teams that must be developed so that it is credible and shared among users. This is not easy in our context, it is more “today’s computers are simply not powerful enough to make those dreams come true. They are not even close.”

Already It seems difficult to bring two people together in a virtual space featuring “compelling and detailed avatars with realistic clothing, hair, and skin tones, all rendered in real time and based on sensor data capturing real-world 3D objects, gestures, and gestures.”

In The Verge they have shared the statements of the Intel executive and put a fairly accurate example of how things are: games like Fortnite barely combine the experiences of a hundred players.

This does not mean that Intel is interested in the metaverse and surely they see in the proposal a space towards which to advance with its processors. They know that there is going to be a technological leap in the near future, but it will not be something as impressive as what it requires to develop the metaverse, especially considering the standards that are used today.