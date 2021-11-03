11/02/2021

On at 21:35 CET

The Inter you are bound to win on your visit to the Sheriff Tiraspol to regain control over their European aspirations. With a victory this Wednesday night and another on November 24 against the Shakhtar, the ‘nerazzurri’ will put a foot and a half in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Level not reached since 2012.

In fact, counting that the Real Madrid He will also win his next two games, those of Inzaghi They would arrive at the last day with options to assault the first place if they win at the Bernabéu. A series of assumptions that start from winning tonight in Tiraspol. Otherwise, the gait of the Inter in the Champions it will be extremely complicated.

Despite the great moment of strap, bigoleador this Sunday, it is expected that Lautaro Martinez recover the position in attack next to Dzeko. Against an opponent who will foreseeably defend himself in his own field to try to surprise the counterattack, Inzaghi could opt for profiles with more arrival such as Vidal and Dimarco to the detriment of Çalhanoglu and Bastoni respectively. Do not forget that this Sunday the Milan derby is played and it is time to distribute efforts.

Probable lineups

Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Thill; Traoré, Kolovos, Castañeda; Yakhshiboev.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Dimarco; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic; Dzeko and Lautaro.