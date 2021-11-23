11/23/2021 at 18:45 CET

Isaac fandos

The ‘neroazzuri’ will seek certify your pass to the round of 16 against a Shakhtar who should work a miracle to be able to access the next round of the Champions League.

Those of the ‘Pippo’ Inzaghi they meet high morale, after getting fully into the fight for Serie A thanks to the triumph over undefeated Naples (3-2). Now, eyes are focused on the Champions League, in which They are three points behind the leader Real Madrid, and in which they have reacted after a bad start in which they lost with the Madridistas and drew with the Ukrainians.

After the two falls in the first two days, Inter managed to get afloat by winning the double game against the Sheriff Tiraspol, who had surprisingly won in the first two days. A win against Brujas, combined with a victory for Real Madrid, would see Inzaghi’s men qualify for the round of 16.

Rush options

Much the Shakhtar has worse, who will try to rush his qualifying options at the Meazza, in a season in which Di Zerbi has not been confirmed as the technician expected in Europe.

The Ukrainians have disappointed in this edition of the Champions League, in which they add 1 point, with only 1 goal in favor and 9 against after four games played. Especially painful was the 0-5 that Real Madrid endorsed him before his fans.

Despite the numbers, a hypothetical victory at the Meazza would be very important, as it would leave the Shakthar with options to enter the Europa League if he defeats Sheriff Tiraspol on the last day (in case they do not beat Real Madrid).

For the match against Inter, De Zerbi will not be able to count on Dentinho, Konoplyanka, Moraes and Traoré, which considerably weakens the offensive third of the Ukrainians.

Probable lineups

Inter: Handanovi & ccaron ;; Škriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovi & cacute ;, Vidal, Periši & cacute ;; D & zcaron; eko, Lautaro Martínez.

Shakhtar: Trubin; Dodô, Marlon, Matviyenko, Ismaily; Maycon, Stepanenko; Tetê, Alan Patrick, Mudryk; Fernando.

Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza

Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (Romanian).

Hour: 18.45