12/01/2021 at 20:46 CET

Francesc Ripoll

Inter lHe managed to beat Spezia in a very comfortable way and continues to keep pace with Naples and Milan, teams that are competing for the lead in a beautiful Serie A. With hardly any disheveled, Gagliardini in the first half and Lautaro in the second made it into the Meazza to give the three points to the ‘Nerazzurri’ painting.

INT

SPE

Inter

Handanovic; Dumfries, D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Dimarco, Perisic; Gagliardini, Brozovic, Calhanoglu (Sensi, 69 ‘); Lautaro (Dzeko, 73 ‘), Correa (Alexis Sánchez, 74’).

Spezia

Provedel; Amian (Ferrer, 46 ‘), Hristov, Erlic, Kiwior, Reca (Bastoni, 46’); Kovalenko (Maggiore, 65 ‘), Sala (Bouraboa, 64’), Gyasi; Salcedo (Green, 69 ‘), Rey Manaj.

Goals

1-0 M.36 Gagliardini. 2-0 M.58 Lautaro (pen.).

Referee

D. Ghersini. TA: Lautaro Martínez (44 ‘) / Rey Manaj (31’), Kiwior (37 ‘).

Incidents

Game played at Giuseppe Meazza.

In fact, the script for the match was pretty much what Inzaghi had envisioned. Dominating from the first minute, arriving again and again at Provedel’s goal and hardly granting chances to Spezia, which showed a rather poor image. After a few first attempts, it was Gagliardini who, after the half hour of meeting, uncorked the scoreboard after finishing a good team move.

The ex-blue Rey Manaj could give the scare, who enjoyed the clearest chance of the ‘aquilotti’ with a header from the corner that repelled, showing off reflexes, a solid Handanovic.

After the break, Inter’s arrivals increased and the game became a real harassment and demolition by the ‘Nerazzurri’. They reached the opposite area with astonishing ease and Lautaro made the second by converting a penalty designated by hand. Although they could fall more, Inzaghi’s men with the two goals were enough to keep putting pressure.