Jack Dorsey showed his intention to create a new Bitcoin mining system in October.

Block will now compete with NVIDIA, TSMC, and other companies that also make ASIC chips.

Block, former Square, the former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, is creating a task force that will be in charge of developing the “next generation” of a Bitcoin mining system, supported by ASIC technology.

In a post on the business social network LinkedIn, the company dedicated to the Bitcoin ecosystem highlights that stakeholders will work “closely” with other digital and mixed-signal designers, that will be in charge of developing chips to mine cryptocurrencies.

ASIC, which in Spanish means application-specific integrated circuit, is nothing more than a microchip designed to solve specific tasks. In the case of Block, the idea is embodied in the construction of an ASIC designed for Bitcoin mining.

The job offer establishes that the interested parties will have to independently lead the design of digital instructions, as well as the creation of implementation specification documents. They will also need to help Block’s verification team determine the coverage and provide design assertions and exemptions, as needed

The creation of time constraints, participation in synthesis record reviews, constraint reviews, time report analysis, design and backend reviews, as well as assisting in the silicon validation of the ASIC and its prototype; They will also be part of the tasks of those interested in the position.

ASICs have revolutionized the Bitcoin mining industry. Source: Hardzone.es.

Silicon, to clarify, is the main compound in electronic components, such as graphics cards, motherboards, and others. Right now, there are many companies that use that custom compound to make their own components, improving the efficiency and operation of its products.

Some key requirements for the position

Block establishes that to access the positions, applicants must have degrees in applied science and have, at least, a decade of experience in the area.

Also, a good understanding of the job is requested, as well as experience with nodes and “a solid engineering understanding of the underlying concepts of digital architecture and design, implementation flows, and physical and temporal approval.”

In addition, they call for the “development of time constraints and design architectures to ensure on-time delivery and to meet or exceed energy and area targets.”

“We are working to build a more inclusive economy in which our customers have equal access to opportunity and we strive to live by these same values ​​in building our workplace.” Block, a company dedicated to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Dorsey’s previous announcement

Block’s LinkedIn post confirms Dorsey’s intentions to venture into the Bitcoin mining industry. Last October, the bitcoiner It said it was looking into building an open source, custom silicon mining system.

In the post made on Twitter, Dorsey assured that, in doing so, Square (now Block) would follow the model used for its bitcoin wallet. All this was recorded by CriptoNoticias at the time.

Back then, Dorsey said that one of the reasons for debuting in that area was that this activity should be more distributed and efficient, as well as being available to anyone who wants to participate in the production of BTC.

Dorsey had stated his intention to build a new Bitcoin mining system.

Source: Jack Dorsey / twitter.com

But the businessman’s claim to enter the world of mining is not new. In June 2021, the former Square partnered with Blockstream, which develops Bitcoin technology, with the intention of formalizing the creation of a farm supported by solar energy. For that, it disbursed USD 5 million, a fact also duly reported by this newspaper.

With this announcement, it is a fact that Block will enter the competition with other large companies, such as NVIDIA and TSMC, that produce these chips, Indispensable for state-of-the-art BTC mining.