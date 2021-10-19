The Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League continues its activities on Tuesday with the start of new very attractive subseries and we will be reviewing each of them below.

DUEL OF LEADERS IN HERMOSILLO.

Los Algodoneros (solo leaders of the tournament) will come out to defend their supremacy in the grass of the

Estadio Sonora, home of the Naranjeros de Hermosillo who march in second place in the tournament just half a game behind their rivals. For this game, two Cubans are expected to take the mound, the left-hander Yoanni Yera for the Algodoneros and Elian Leyva for the Naranjeros.

He was so far undefeated in his appearances in the Arco League, he presents in the season balance of a victory without losses in pair of starts where he has barely allowed an earned run in eleven innings of work, in addition he has delivered six strikeouts and conceded a walk.

For his part, Elian Leyva with a historical balance of ten successes and six losses in his four appearances in the Arco League, presents a season record of two wins without losses, his effectiveness still remains immaculate during the eleven innings he has worked, where he has awarded 13 strikeouts and just one batter has reached the starting line-up per walk.

CHARROS RECEIVE THE SULTANS IN LOOKING TO FOLLOW IN THE FIRST PLACES.

The Charros de Jalisco occupying the fourth place of the tournament will host the Sultans of Monterrey who are marching in the sixth position of the tournament just two and a half games from the lead. As a possible duel for this interesting engagement, Gabriel García is scheduled for the Sultans and Alex Delgado for the homeowners.

Gabriel García will make his third start of the tournament, after he will face the Eagles and the Tomateros, leaving a balance of success and defeat. His ERA after his last outing where he allowed five touchdowns was 4.50. Gabriel has worked ten innings thus far, striking out six and walking one.

Charros pitcher Alex Delgado still has no decisions on his record so far this season. Despite his good start in his last presentation against the Venados, his ERA is 5.14 and his WHIP is 2.43 since in seven innings he has allowed four touchdowns, in addition to giving away three walks and striking out seven men.

MAYOS FOR RAIDING THE FRETE LEADERSHIP TO THE TOMATERS.

The Mayos de Navojoa seek to continue their good step in the young season and for this they will have to emerge gracefully from their duel against the Tomateros de Culiacán who occupy the seventh place in the tournament. For this game, Anthony Vásquez will go to the mound for the Tomateros and Raúl Carrillo for the Mayos.

Anthony Vazquez will look for his first smile of the season against the Mayos, after working 10.2 innings against the Venados and the Sultans. His ERA is 2.53 and his WHIP is 1.22, as he has allowed 12 hits and walked in his two previous outings.

The Mayos will give Raúl Carrillo the responsibility of achieving the first success of the subseries as he did against the Eagles in his last outing. So far this season he has worked 8.1 innings with a 3.24 ERA, where he has struck out four men and walked away two.

YAQUIS FOR CUTTING POSITIONS, DEED FOR WALKING AWAY FROM THE BASEMENT OF THE TABLE.

The Yaquis and the Venados face off in a very interesting series where the former seek to get closer to the leaders and the latter seek to get away from the bottom of the standings. Possible starters for the game include Mitch Lively for the Venados and Hector Velasquez for the Yaquis.

Héctor Velásquez will go out to seek his 27th lifetime victory in the Arco League, after achieving a success and a failure so far this season. The right to work 13 innings with a 1.38 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP. In his two previous outings, he has allowed 9 hits, struck out 10 opponents and walked two.

For the Venados, 36-year-old right-hander Mitch Lively will go out to look for his first victory of the season after in his two previous outings against the Charros and Tomateros, despite working 12 innings with a 2.25 ERA, he could not come out with success. . Lively has struck out 7 batters so far and walked.

DUEL OF SOTANEROS.

The Eagles of Mexicali and the Cañeros face each other in search of getting out of the bottom of the standings, in this duel the possible initiators of the game are Cuban Carlos Juan Viera for the Cañeros and Javier Solano for the Eagles.

Cuban Carlos Juan Viera will seek to improve his first two outings where he was heavily punished by the Algodoneros offense. Viera has a 6.52 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP during the 9.2 innings he has worked. So far the Cuban has given away 3 walks and has struck out the same amount.

Javier Solano will go out looking like his rival from the first victory of the season. So far, the 31-year-old pitcher has 11 innings of work with a 4.09 ERA, has dominated 9 men via strikes and has allowed one walk.

All the incidents of these games can be found on our site once each of these games has been completed.