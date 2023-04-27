Interesting theory links Ganondorf to Thanos

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ arrived with its last trailer before launch to raise the expectations of Nintendo fans. The saga of the acclaimed video game will appear in our lives, after six years of absence on the consoles of the great N.

The same hype for the launch of the return of The Legend of Zelda has caused crazy theories about the characters to appear on social networks.

And one in particular, reviewed in a note by nintenderosrelates Ganondorf, the villain of this video game saga, with the strongest antagonist that has come out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), Thanos.

According to the aforementioned site, which echoes the theory of a Reddit user, it is explained that Ganondorf comes out with the necklace and diadems hanging from his neck, with the empty space where the seven tears of the kingdom should go.

The particularity is that Ganondorf’s outfits cover two spaces and leave only five in sight, something that according to the Reddit user has a similarity to infinity gems; one of Thanos’ great obsessions to execute a universal genocide in which half of the population is eliminated.

Who is Ganondorf?

This majestic character is one of the main antagonists of The Legend of Zelda. He is known as the King of Thieves and is the main wielder of evil power in the kingdom of Hyrule.

Ganondorf is a Gerudo, a race of desert warriors who only give birth to men every hundred years. He is a powerful sorcerer and possesses great physical strength. His main objective is to obtain the power of the Triforce, a sacred relic composed of three fragments: the Triforce of Power, the Triforce of Wisdom, and the Triforce of Courage.

Throughout the game series, Ganondorf tries to take over Hyrule, defeat the main hero; the beloved Link and take full control of the Triforce. He often transforms into a bestial form known as Ganon, a gigantic boar- or pig-like monster.

Ganondorf is one of the most iconic villains in video games and has appeared in several titles in The Legend of Zelda series. His charisma and obsession with power make him a memorable foe for Link and players who enjoy the franchise.