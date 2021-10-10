One of humanity’s goals is to discover and even ‘colonize’ other planets. With this in mind, developing technologies that always communicate to distant points in different galaxies is one of the goals that astrophysicists pursue today. Sending and sharing ‘intergalactic’ information is expected to stop being a mere curiosity, to become a necessity. Radio waves have already proven their ability to travel interstellar distances. However, they are only a few light years distant. Which is a major drawback, given the vastness of the universe.

While working on an optimization for radio transmissions in outer space, some researchers have been given the task of developing an intergalactic internet. Which seems like a truly impossible mission, given the current conditions. Although some indications give hope that getting it is not as far as it seems.

Current communications

The space probes that have left the Earth in exploratory missions, communicate thanks to the Deep Space Network system. A network of stations that orbit the globe, equipped with a 70 meter diameter dish (antenna) and other smaller ones.

Among the limitations of radio signals used today is the fact that they weaken as distances are wider. It has also been shown that, since it is a communication that is based on long waves, keeping them focused in one direction is not an easy task.

Stars as repeater antennas?

This idea stems from the work carried out by the astronomer and mathematician Claudio Maccone. The renowned space scientist proposes to use the gravitational lensing effect that stars can provide, with the purpose of expand communication coverage in space.

One of the aspects that still awaits a solution is to establish the way to properly focus the waves so that they ‘bounce’ off the stars and are redirected in the right direction.

The specialist of Italian origin is committed to finding this answer in a short time and thus endowing humanity with a ‘spatial internet’. Network that in its initial stage could transmit at a speed of one kilobyte per second. Enough for send images from one planet to another, as well as thousands of useful data.

To the conquest of space

For most, the above sounds more like science fiction than fact. And this despite the fact that it is known that the space agencies of the major powers are working to achieve in the not too distant future a way to ‘conquer’ space. Will this become a reality? Time will tell.