Interns who have been in office for at least five years may be made permanent without opposition. But what conditions must they meet?

The Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, during a conference in Malaga.Jorge ZapataEFE The regulation of interns will have 17 different models and the concatenation of contracts makes the process in Education and Health difficult.

The government of Pedro Sanchez wants to regularize the interns of the public sector by turning them into civil servants with a fixed position. A measure that seeks to end the temporary nature of many contracts and also their precariousness. However, access to a civil servant position without opposition could lead to problems of unconstitutionality.

What interns may be eligible to consolidate their position as civil servants?

Those temporary employees who have remained in the same position uninterruptedly since January 1, 2016 will be eligible for the civil servant position. However, a large part of the positions in sectors such as Education or Health where rotations and temporary activity are common should be analyzed in detail.

Do interns have to take a test or exam to become civil servants?

The Ministry of Finance and Public Administration has transferred the selection and confirmation tests through a public contest to the autonomous governments. In no case will it be an opposition. However, the level of the examinations may differ in their simplicity or complexity depending on each Autonomous Community. Especially in the particular cases of the autonomous communities with a second official language.

Can other candidates take these civil service entrance exams?

The call will be open to all types of candidates, but they will focus especially on the interim positions to be consolidated.

Will the interns lose the three-year terms achieved so far?

No, the interim who consolidate their position as civil servants will also maintain their seniority and all their quoted three-year terms without losing their corresponding salary improvement. Each triennium in the public service supposes between 14 and 46 euros per month for the worker.

Is there any precedent for the consolidation of interim positions for new officials?

So far, the Spanish administration has experienced this situation of access to a civil servant position without prior opposition on a single occasion. It happened during the massive transfer of powers to the communities given the exceptional nature of the moment. However, Catalonia and Navarra tried to carry out a second regulation and the justice rejected it.

