Updated Thursday, December 30, 2021 – 17:26

The approved law opens the way to consolidate more than 300,000 interim positions of the Administration throughout Spain as civil servants. The minimum requirement will be to have five years of experience in the same position for the merits contest

The Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, during a plenary session held in the Congress of Deputies.JUAN CARLOS HIDALGOEFE The regulation of interns will have 17 different models and the concatenation of contracts makes the process in Education and Health difficult

The Official State Gazette (BOE) has published this Thursday the entry into force of the law for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment. A norm, which after passing through the Senate, will allow the interim of the Administration to remain in the same position since January 2016 become civil servants.

It is estimated that up to 300,000 public workers are currently in this situation and They will be able to consolidate their position in an exceptional way through a contest of merits, but an opposition will not be necessary.

Before next June 1, 2022, Public Administrations must offer the temporary worker positions that are currently in use. However, the selection process has a term of execution until December 31, 2024.

On the other hand, the legal text will also allow extraordinary regularization to those who have a similar experience, although they have developed another position in the public administration.

On this occasion, the experience and prior training of officials in the competition-opposition process will be decisive to secure their access to the official position since it has a value of 60% compared to 40% in the competition phase. In addition, the law establishes that the exercises of the opposition phase may be considered non-eliminatory.

The application of the standard will reach all levels of the Administration, all public commercial companies, public business entities, foundations and public sector consortia, so the regularization process will be carried out in all those areas. , without prejudice to the fact that it may be adapted to its specific regulations.

Agenda and compensation for 20 days

According to the approved law, each of the different Administrations will have the power to adapt the agenda and the type of tests for stabilization of employment.

On the other hand, temporary staff who do not pass this selection process will be entitled to compensation of 20 days per year worked up to a maximum of twelve months. These workers will also have the opportunity to join a specific job bank.

The goal of the The law is to reduce the temporality of all Administrations below 8%, a ratio that to date is met by the General State Administration, but not other territorial areas.

This is, in turn, a commitment that the Government acquired with the European Union through the reforms contained in the Recovery Plan and also means complying with the rulings of the Court of Justice of the European Union and the Supreme Court.

