The game My Universe – Interior Designer, developed by Magic Pockets (My Universe – School Teacher), comes out today for sale on Nintendo switch.

With My Universe – Interior Designer, create and manage your own interior design agency. Receive your clients and discuss with them to find out more about their tastes and expectations. Once the plan is in place, it will be up to you to deliver the home of your dreams. Complete your objectives and increase the notoriety level of your agency to unlock new items, new styles and become the best interior designer in town. Feel free to work on your own projects, be it an apartment, a condo, a duplex or even a house, and unleash your creativity!

In build mode, modify the structure of the house by demolishing walls, removing hardwood flooring, wallpaper or tiles, painting, fixing the electrical installation, or adding a water outlet. In decorate mode, collect and arrange furniture, plants, rugs, wallpaper, and even curtains to impress your clients! Will you be able to give your projects a real and unique personality?

You can see the trailer in the following LINK.

Game Features:

Write your own story. Customize and name your character, create your agency and get ready to live the dream life of your interior designer.

Renew, transform and decorate your client’s house according to their personality and taste to create the home of their dreams! Complete your objectives to increase your level and unlock new items.

Play various minigames and fun micro-actions during your missions. Painting walls, breaking tiles, laying rugs… The renovation work will soon have no secrets for you!

Unlock new items and decoration options as your career progresses and your home projects take shape.

Unleash your creativity. Discover a great variety of styles, materials, textures and furniture … The sky is the limit!

The Interior Designer joins the already launched and globally successful Pet Clinic – Cats and Dogs, Puppies and Kittens, Kitchen Star Restaurant, My Baby, Fashion Boutique and School Teacher. The titles in the My Universe series offer children around the world the chance to step into the shoes of their dream of adult life. The My Universe series belongs to the Microids Life label, which offers gaming experiences that the whole family and all types of players can enjoy.