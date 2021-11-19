In recent months, high cholesterol has been one of the most trending topics, due to the alarming increase in cases. Based on this, much has been said about its direct relationship with lifestyle and diet, which is why numerous recommendations on diets for better control have come to light. Recently, a study published in the National Library of Health found that Practicing certain types of fasting can potentially improve some risk factors related to heart health and cholesterol. In addition, it was shown that fasting and better cardiovascular health could be related to the way the body metabolizes cholesterol and sugar.

Based on this, one of the main questions posed by the study was Could Intermittent Fasting Help Lower Low-Density Lipoproteins, or “Bad” Cholesterol? Participating experts investigated improvements in coronary heart disease risk indicators through alternate-day fasting. The study involved 16 obese participants who underwent a 10-week trial with three consecutive phases of dietary intervention: including a two-week baseline control phase, a four-week Alternate Day Fasting (ADF) controlled feeding phase. or a four-week self-feeding with ADF. selected power phase. It is worth mentioning that after eight weeks of treatment, body weight, fat mass and waist circumference were reduced.

Additionally, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and triacylglycerol concentrations were 25% and 32% lower, respectively, after eight weeks of fasting on alternate days. According to scientists, decreases in bad cholesterol were related to an increase in adiponectin and a reduction in waist circumference.

The most relevant of these findings is that they suggest that adipose tissue parameters may play an important role in the measurement of Cardioprotective effects associated with alternate day fasting in obese humans. According to Dr. Jason Fung, a world expert on intermittent fasting and a nephrologist: “In combination with reducing body weight, preserving fat-free mass, and reducing waist circumference, you are of course fasting produces some very powerful improvements in these cardiac risk factors. “

In addition, he emphasized the following: Why does fasting work when regular diets fail? In short, during the fast, the body goes from burning sugar to burning fat for energy. Free fatty acids (FFA) are oxidized for energy and FFA synthesis is reduced (the body burns fat and does not produce it). The decrease in the synthesis of triacylglycerol results in a decrease in the secretion of VLDL (very low-density lipoprotein) from the liver, resulting in a decrease in LDL (bad cholesterol). It’s actually simpler than we think: one way to lower LDL is to make the body burn it.

Another study published in Frontier looked at the impact of intermittent fasting on lipid profiles more generally. According to the study, suboptimal HDL is a prognostic marker of cardiovascular disease andIntermittent fasting is a type of energy restriction that can improve serum HDL and other lipids to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. The intervention group was recommended to fast for 12 hours during the day, three times a week for six weeks, measuring pulse rate, blood pressure, body weight, waist circumference, serum lipid profile, and serum lipids. blood glucose levels at the start of the study and after six weeks, the results were quite relevant.

Body measurements, including body weight, BMI, and waist circumference, showed significant interaction effects, indicating that there were greater reductions in the intermittent fasting group than in the control group. Also eSignificant interaction effects for total and LDL cholesterol with greater improvements in the fasting group. The study concluded that intermittent fasting can protect cardiovascular health by improving lipid profile and raising suboptimal HDL reducing cardiovascular disorders.

In addition, we cannot rule out other benefits associated with intermittent fasting such as weight loss, maintenance of lean mass, reduction in waist measurements and visceral fat, drastic reductions in cholesterol, triglycerides, sugar and pressure. arterial. In addition, to improve physical and mental performance. Remember that it is essential to break the fasting period with whole, natural and nutritious foods, It is the best kept secret for better health and preventing chronic diseases.

