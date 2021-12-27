12/27/2021 at 8:14 PM CET

The Internacional, from Porto Alegre, longs for Eduardo Coudet. And since, at the moment, the ‘Chacho‘He is going to continue at Celta de Vigo, the management of the Colorado gaucho went to the market to find a manager profile that would remind that of the Argentine, and has opted for the Uruguayan Alexander medina.

The ‘Cacique’ Medina, only 43 years old, will live his first experience in Brazilian football after having directed the Nacional, from his country, and the Talleres, Argentine, since June 2019. In principle, he will sign for one year.

The sports management of Internacional considers that Medina practices a football very similar to that of Coudet, with high and continuous pressure, high pace of play and offensive vocation.

The Uruguayan coach has had a more than positive stage at the Talleres. This last season he touched the feat of winning the Argentine Cup, where he ended up falling on penalties against Boca Juniors. In the Professional League championship, he rubbed shoulders with the best and was third, which qualified the Córdoba team for the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Medina, who arrives with the letter of freedom after dissociating himself by mutual agreement with the Talleres, was not the only name that the International used, who applied to try to hire the Portuguese Paulo Sousa. But nevertheless, seeing that Flamengo was approaching an agreement, he ended up withdrawing from the bid due to the impossibility of giving an economic pulse to the Cariocas.

Internacional experienced a very disappointing end of the season, under the direction of Diego Aguirre, also Uruguayan, unable to obtain any of the places that gave access to the Copa Libertadores. In 2022, the gauchos will play the Copa Sudamericana, a very minor prize considering that theoretically less potential teams, such as América, from Belo Horizonte, ended up qualifying for the main continental club competition.