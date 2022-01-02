The game between Rockets and Nuggets exposed one or more serious problems in a team that was on a decent course for the aspirations it has this season. The night, in which Campazzo shone with Denver (the only one in franchise history besides Jokic and Lever to put together 20 + 10 with three steals and two blocks), ended the reputation of the Texan team on the ground due to tensions. internal that resulted in a bench and a brawl. It is a young group that needs to be shaped and it is a stage in which situations of this type can occur, but they are two different in the same night and the appearance of a riot is more than palpable.

The two affected players were Wood and Porter. Each one, with different nuances …

Christian Wood. He was not a starter, which shocked people as he was one of the main assets of the squad, even if it sounds like he could be traded. That moment is getting closer to seeing how his stage in the team evolves. He played eight minutes in the first half and, pissed off by the deal, decided not to go out and play in the second when asked. Silas commented at a press conference that it was a coach’s decision, albeit out of courtesy. They wanted to punish him at first for having skipped one of the mandatory controls to test the appearance of coronavirus in the bodies of the players, so he was a substitute, but the center did not accept it willingly and preferred to punish the players as well. coaches and teammates in their own way: not playing anymore. At 26 years old, and after breaking up to play for the Pistons, he now has a contract for this and another season, in which he will earn 14.3 million dollars, and he was seen as one of the feasible transfer options with Eric Gordon or Daniel Theis, endorsed position after this skid.

Kevin Porter. He had already had a bitter controversy in Cleveland with the sports director and here, despite being rescued for the cause, he also takes the same path. The brawl broke out with John Lucas, the Rockets’ assistant coach, in the locker room at halftime. They were trailing by 22 and had conceded 77 points in the first half, so the manager jumped on Silas and called out for more harshness when playing, and went straight to Porter and the player didn’t take it well at all. After the screams he threw an object at him and the two had to be separated before the fight took an even more troublesome turn. Porter faced the garage, got his car and drove home as his teammates played the second half of the match. Lucas, 68, has been especially tough on young people at this stage in the Rockets to try to improve their shortcomings, a situation that has ended up exploding when he meets a boy equal to or more temperamental than him.

This unusual situation caused the rotation in the aforementioned match to be expanded and Nix or Queen replaced Porter and Usman Garuba was called in to act as Christian Wood.

Tim MacMahon, a journalist for ESPN, points out that sanctions will be assessed for these actions, at least in the case of Porter, and rescues a piece of his own in which he spoke of the toughness of John Lucas to try to get the best out of his boys. “This is not ‘high school’, you can not throw shit like that” is one of the phrases that are collected in it. Players like Green got the hang of it the first time, but Porter’s has not been the same. For Wood it is more a question of priorities, of playing with the times, of dispatches, than for Porter, who once again endangers his professional career by giving one voice louder than the other.