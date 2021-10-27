International police, including the Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) led by the FBI and Europol, have arrested a group of 150 suspected darknet drug traffickers. Which effectively, the official statement, notified that the international police seized USD 31 million in dollars and in Bitcoin.

This information shared by Europol indicates that this would be one of the largest joint investigations in recent times. Which includes the collaboration of nine countries.

The operation was dubbed Dark HunTOR. Which was made up of entities from Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. Each of these countries carried out separate but complementary actions to carry out the mission.

In the mission, the international police seized more than $ 31 million in cash and bitcoins. Also adding almost 234 kilos of drugs and 45 weapons for sale.

Tesla may be considering reopening Bitcoin payments

Tesla, the leading electric vehicle maker led by Elon Musk, has hinted that it could soon reestablish support for Bitcoin payments.

In a September quarterly filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company stated that it “could restart the practice of trading cryptocurrencies in the future.” Which suggests that Tesla is considering resuming support for BTC purchases.

The company also expressed its long-term belief in crypto assets as a store of value and a means of payment, stating:

“We believe in the long-term potential of digital assets as an investment and also as a liquid alternative to cash.”

Bank of Spain opens registry for crypto service providers

After months of waiting, the Bank of Spain has issued instructions on how to register with the central bank to offer services related to cryptocurrencies in the country.

Institutions are instructed to submit their application through an electronic registry. After which the central bank will take up to three months to consider the request.

The Central Bank of Spain announced it in June. With the promise that instructions on how to proceed would be issued in due course. Those instructions have already arrived.

Much of the uncertainty related to whether conventional financial institutions existed. Like banks, they would have to register as they are already regulated entities.

Dubai issues safety rules

The Dubai Financial Services Agency announced rules for ‘investment tokens’, which can represent securities or be derivatives.

The agency defines investment tokens as cryptographically secured tokens that have some of the same attributes as securities and derivatives. And, they are issued, transferred and stored using distributed ledger technology.

These tokens are different from exchange tokens or cryptocurrencies. Security tokens are blockchain-based representations of underlying assets. Whereas, derived tokens get their value from other tokens.

