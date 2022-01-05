01/05/2022 at 11:02 CET

Marc del rio

Benjamin Mendy has been in provisional prison since last august for an accusation that he attributes to today seven rapes. The Manchester City footballer stands next to Louis Saha Matturie (player’s co-defendant), and pending the final judgment, scheduled for June, the French could receive a penalty of life imprisonment.

From England they point out that Mendy, who was originally in a Category B prison in terms of security (the second highest rank), was transferred to a maximum security penitentiary, in order to protect the integrity of the person in the face of growing fear for Mendy’s safety.

Mendy, transferred to one of the harshest and safest prisons in England

‘The Sun’ reveals that the side has been transferred to Strangeways, a prison located in Manchester and that It is considered one of the toughest in Great Britain. In fact, the British media confirms that Christmas has already passed there and they explain that this change to a category A prison is due to the fact that “Both prisoners have a very high profile and that can lead to security problems which are easier to drive in a jail like Strangeways. “

Inmates interned 22 hours a day inside their cells

The harshness of this prison is known throughout the country. The same media stated that in an inspection carried out last September it was discovered that many of its inmates spent 22 hours a day inside cells. In addition, another source consulted by the newspaper affirms that in addition to the harshness of the prison, one of the problems that Mendy may encounter is the number of inmate fans of the Manchester United.