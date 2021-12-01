12/01/2021 at 2:16 PM CET

Marc del rio

Chelsea is one of the fittest teams in European football. The Reigning Champions League champion leads the Premier League faced with the fierce persecution of both Manchester City like Liverpool, while in the maximum continental competition, those of Thomas tuchel they lead their group in the absence of the last day.

Precisely the German coach has been the protagonist in the last hours, and not precisely because of a change in the scheme, or because of the demand for reinforcements. The coach has “exploited” by contractual status of your defense, and putting the focus on three players, as they are Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen and César Azpilicueta, that contract ends next summer, and that in the absence of a month before they can negotiate with other teams, they have not yet renewed.

Rüdiger is on the list of the best European teams

The situation of the German is surely the most complicated that the London club has to tackle, since Rüdiger is on the target list of the big European clubs, such as Real Madrid or PSG, that they will not hesitate to make a great economic offer to try to seduce the central. Its great performance means that, at its 28 years, are on the eve of signing your last great contract, and that the figures that are craving are prohibitive for Chelsea.

Azpilicueta, possible reinforcement for Xavi’s Barça?

Doubts also fly over Azpilicueta’s head. After having raised the last Champions League to the sky of Porto, the latest information points towards a Barça interest to strengthen with the 32-year veteran defender. Could suppose your back to the league after his departure to Olympique de Marseille in 2010.

Christensen and his economic ambition anger Tuchel

Without a doubt, the situation that angers Tuchel the most is Christensen’s. The Dane counts on the table with a renewal offer for the next four years, as reported by ‘Goal’, but the Dane considers that, financially, it does not suit your situation in the team, fixed on the defensive axis. This refusal has led his coach to put him on the bench in the last three games, as he himself has acknowledged: “For weeks I have been raising that Andreas wanted the same as us, but we have been waiting for confirmation. He tells us that he loves the club, but we want his commitment. We hope that the last minute absence have some influence on the contractual situation “, Tuchel explained.

Winter market opens in a month

Nervousness and rushing are normal and understood, since in the worst case and with a Hypothetical departure of the three players, Tuchel and his Chelsea would be obliged to undertake a profound renovation of their defense with the ‘handicap’ if they had not received any financial compensation for transfers. In a month the winter market opens, the next episode of this ‘soap opera’.