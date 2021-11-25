11/25/2021

If one thing has Cristiano Ronaldo it is his great competitive spirit. The Portuguese has reached the elite of professional football thanks to his attitude and his ambition. However, those same factors that have led to success can also lead to moments of tension among the players, as reflected in the Juventus docuserie ‘All or nothing: Juventus‘from Amazon Prime.

In one of the chapters of audiovisual production, the one referring to the return match against Porto in the Champions League where the Italian team was eliminated, you can see a sequence of images in which you can see Christian angry walking into the locker room at halftime, while yelling: “Let’s do something else, what the fuck! We don’t touch anything, we play like shit always“.

The discussion that Cristiano Ronaldo and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado had when they were teammates at Juventus 😲 🎥 The images correspond to the documentary Juventus All or Nothing pic.twitter.com/boPd4JHaLK – Múnera Eastman Radio (@RadioMunera) November 25, 2021

Before these words of the current Manchester United player, the only one who responded was the Colombian Juan Cuadrado who reproached him: “You have to be an example for everyone“. Both players came face to face while the other Juventus players watched the discussion between them. Right away, Cristiano answered the Colombian again: “I include myself too eh, we are not playing anything. You have to tell the truth. It’s a Champions League game, you have to have personality “.

Finally the story ended with the worst endgame for Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo, since they did not achieve the pass in Champions in what was the last season of ‘CR7’ as ‘bianconeri’, after last summer he signed for Manchester United.