11/24/2021 at 11:45 CET

Marc del rio

After the apparent return to normality of European football after the pandemic, in which the main stadiums have regained full capacity, the covid returns to shake countries like Austria or Germany, that they are seeing how the cases of contagion increase in a worrying way.

Bayern Munich is no stranger to this situation, and the refusal of some of its players to be vaccinated, as is the case of Joshua Kimmich, added to different confinements that some teammates have had to live, they have done, without going any further, that Julian Nagelsmann faced the Champions League game in Kiev against Dinamo with only 14 first-team outfield players.

Seven outfield players went low in Kiev

Along with Kimmich, whose decision not to have been vaccinated has generated a lot controversy, the Bavarians could not count on Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Michael Cuisance, Niklas Süle, nor with a Josip Stanisic what gave positive last week, as the club announced in a statement.

Stanisic returns after announcing his positive last week

The Croatian has the complete guideline, and after a week confined to his home where his health has been good, He returned to training this morning, as pointed out by the German media ‘Bild’. The winger has done work outside the group, which was still in the Ukrainian capital, in a session of about 20 minutes in which Stanisic has only had a career.

Lucas Hernández and Tanguy Nianzou ended up with physical problems

The Croatian’s recovery is good news for a Nagelsmann who has defense in box for the next Bundesliga match in which they will face Arminia this next Saturday the 27th. Lucas Hernandez, who had to be replaced last night due to thigh problems, like Tanguy Nianzou, with problems in the right shoulder, drag physical problems.

Despite the losses, 5 out of 5 in the Champions League and first in the group

Despite all the casualties, Bayern last night signed their fifth win in five Champions League games after beating Dinamo 1 – 2 and will close the group stage with nothing at stake after having secured the first group position, and receiving a Barça that he is practically obliged to win if he wants to stay alive in the top continental competition.