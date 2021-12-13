12/13/2021 at 12:08 CET

It’s hard not to stand out in England as Gallagher, but Conor Gallagher It has nothing to do with the brothers Liam and Noel, creators of Oasis. This midfielder shows off his blonde hair in Selhurst Park while the fans of the Crystal palace korea his name. He is the idol of the team, the best U21 in the Premier League and a diamond in the rough for the England team.

The Crystal Palace midfielder is one more example of the brilliant performance of the Chelsea quarry and the big reveal of the season. Has already achieved six goals in the competition and his second goal against Everton places him on all the covers for his ability to pull the car of a team that has not yet gotten off the ground.

Without opportunities at Chelsea, he triumphs at the Palace, where he is on loan

Chosen as the best youth squad of the ‘Blues’ in 2019, succeeding Reece James, Gallagher, at 21 years old, has not had opportunities with Chelsea’s first team and has chained transfers: Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and West Bromwich enjoyed the minutes of a Gallagher who returned to Chelsea this summer, decided to venture into a new loan. This time a Crystal Palace where has generated 41% of the team’s goals (six targets and three assists) and has won the call from the national coach, Gareth Southgate. It was a last minute injury that led to the call of Gallagher, who made his debut against San Marino and scored a goal in the ‘Three Lions’ 10-0 victory.

Stiff competition from the London team makes their future with the ‘blues’ uncertain

He has a contract with the ‘Blues’ until 2025 and his assignment with the Palace, where he is already an idol, ends at the end of this season. His future is a total uncertainty in a team that already has plenty of talent and in which this season he would have had to compete with a midfield populated by Jorginho, N’golo Kanté, Ruben Loftus Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Saúl Ñíguez and in more advanced positions with Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, and Mason Mount.

“The fans give me a lot of confidence, I hope I can continue making them enjoy themselves”

“I love being here. Hear the fans sing my name. It gives me a lot of confidence. I hope to continue making you enjoy. I always give everything I can and have an impact on the game, “said Gallagher after the victory against Everton with which the Palace breaks a streak of three losses in a row.

The Premier League’s top U21 goal producer

Born in Epsom, Gallagher is one of those players from the south london, an area that has originated more than 10% of the footballers who participate this season in the Premier. And right now he has the honor of being the one he has produced the most goals in the under-21 category.

Patrick Vieira, his coach at the Palace: “We are delighted to enjoy it for a year”

His possible signing is one of Patrick Vieira’s dreams, the best possible teacher for the boy with the blond hair who passes his talent through Selhurst Park. “We cannot think about what will happen at the end of the season. We are going to enjoy it for a year and we are delighted about it “, noted the Arsenal legend.