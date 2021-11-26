11/26/2021 at 13:06 CET

Tottenham Hotspurs is missing. The brilliant 2018-2019 season in which they played the final of the Champions League under the orders of Mauricio Pochettino It is already very far from the current reality of the club.

The Argentine coach was fired just five months after leading Londoners to their highest European achievement in nearly 140 years of history, and the arrival of an elite coach as he was at the time Jose Mourinho it also did not serve to recover the flight of a team full of stars like Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Hugo Lloris or Christian Eriksen, who left for Milan for Inter.

Ryan Mason and Nuno Espírito Santo were not able to recover the best Tottenham

This block of great players has seen how Ryan mason and Nuno Espírito Santo came and went from the London bench, and now, they are under the orders of Antonio Conte, known for being a strict and disciplined coach, but with almost immediate results. Under your orders, Inter put an end to 9 seasons of Juventine hegemony at Calcio.

Conte’s resignation: “I must be honest, Tottenham’s level is not that high”

Despite its successful track record, the Italian coach cannot perform miracles, and last night he witnessed the defeat of his team by 2 – 1 at the Stadion Ljudski vrt in Maribor, where the Mura gave one of the great surprises of the course in the Conference League. After finishing the match, Conte did not hide what happened on the pitch, and with some resignation, I speak of the current state of his team: “I must be honest and say that after three and a half weeks I am beginning to understand the situation. It’s not simple because right now the level of Tottenham It’s not that high”, explained the Italian coach.

The Italian coach has asked the fans for patience to solve the team’s problems

Conte also spoke of the great difference that exists between Tottenham and the teams that currently command the Premier: “There is an important distance with the best teams in England. We must not be afraid I am here to work and improve the situation. I know that at this moment we must have patience, time and I am here because I know that there are problems to be solved “, commented the Italian who also asked a vote of confidence to the fans from the London club.

Two victories by the minimum, a draw and the European defeat, balance after the first four games

The beginning of Antonio Conte in this New life in England is not being easy. In four games, the team has achieved two wins by the minimum against Leeds United and Vitesse, a goalless draw against Everton and the European defeat. Precisely, his future in the third continental competition is not guaranteed. Despite being one of the clear favorites to win the new title, the ‘Spurs’ currently occupy the second position of a group led by Rennes and they must beat the french on the last day and hope that Vitesse, with whom they dispute second place, will not win by more than two goals that the Londoners manage to score.

Conte’s mission: Resurrect a team yearning for how close they came to European glory

One of your short-term goals should be to reduce the gap that Conte spoke of after losing to Mura with the leading English teams. This Sunday, they have the opportunity to make up for the European stumbling block in the visit to the field of Burnley, who flirts with the relegation places. An affordable match in surely the most difficult challenge Conte has ever faced: resurrect a team yearning for how close they came to European glory, but that disintegrates without anyone having managed, for the moment, to solve the situation.