12/04/2021 at 16:15 CET

Marc del rio

Tottenham Hotspurs goes through one of the most difficult courses in recent years. With the removal of Nuno Espírito Santo after a disappointing start to the season and the arrival of Antonio Conte, the results have improved, but not in a significant way.

It remains to be seen if the London club undertakes a revolution next summer, with the Harry Kane future as one of the most sensitive topics to deal with, and it might not be the last.

Lloris came to the Spurs in 2012 and has been the captain since 2015

And it is that, asked about the future of Hugo Lloris, the Italian coach has not been 100% blunt about the continuity of the French goalkeeper. The goal is one of the emblems of the club, He arrived in 2012 and has captained since 2015. His contract expires next summer and his renewal should be one of the priority issues, something that Conte has lowered considerably: “He is an important player, but I’ve only been here a month. Right now there are several situations to solve “, explained the Italian coach.

Conte, on the future of the goalkeeper: “We will have time to talk to him”

A Conte who despite talking about other pending issues, made it clear that he has Lloris: “We will have time to talk to him. I consider it important because of your experience and because he is a good goalkeeper. He has been playing here for years and he is very involved in the dynamics of the club “, confirmed the coach.

The tranquility of the Londoners surprises in the renovation of the goalkeeper

Thus, it seems that in the Tottenham of the future, Lloris has its place under the sticks, although the tranquility with which Londoners are taking their renovation means that the margarita may not be leafless.