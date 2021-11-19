11/19/2021

Genoa, Padua, Milan, Monte Carlo, Rome, Shanghai and back to the Italian capital. The race of Stephan El Shaarawy he has stumbled several times throughout his career. The Savona forward has experienced different football realities, but his 29 years, seems to have applied the saying of “how at home, nowhere” and last January decided to return to a Rome starting a new project, led from the bench by Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach, after his successful stage in the Inter de Milan and without equipment after having been fired in May from Tottenham Hotspurs, decided to return to the Italian calcium to command a squad that has little to do with the one that in 2018 came to Champions League semi-finals.

Roma’s league dynamics are not good: 1 win in the last 5 games

The Romanista team has signed a correct first part of the season but with some doubts, and with a dynamic in Serie A that has been getting muddy. They have only won one game out of the last five and they have seen how they have fallen to sixth position, thirteen points ahead of Naples and Milan. In the Conference league occupy the second position of the group surpassed by a Bodo Glimt who drew two at the Olympic and inflicted a resounding 6-1.

Despite recent defeats, El Shaarawy has praised his team’s play

In an interview on the club’s official website, El Shaarawy reviewed the current moment of the club, stating that “despite the defeats, we played very well, even against important rivals. It’s never easy when starting a project with a new coach and a new squad, but we are all improving here together “, explained.

On the arrival of Mourinho: “His signing came out of nowhere”

Asked about his current coach, El Shaarawy confessed that the arrival of the Portuguese coach caught him by surprise. “It came out of nowhere, but it made me see the important plans that the club has. It is a long-term project but we are professionals and we must put all our effort to obtain good results as quickly as possible “confessed the Italian.

“Having Mou is motivated and helps you improve your performance”

In addition, El Shaarawy also spoke about what it means to be under the orders of a technician with such a large background: “Having a coach like him is very motivating and helps you improve your performance. He is a brilliant man, who gets along well with all the people at the club, not just the footballers. He is the type of coach you like to listen to, he knows how to get you excited. I have a three year contract and I hope you stay here as long as possible “, concluded.