11/18/2021 at 11:18 CET

Marc del rio

The landing of the Saudi royal family in English football was advertised with great fanfare as one of the operations aimed at change the paradigm of European football. Hundreds of Newcastle United fans took to the streets to celebrate the purchase of their club by PIF, the Saudi investment fund that took over the club’s property in exchange for 300 million pounds that went to the controversial Mike Ashley, owner of the team for the last 14 years.

It didn’t take long for the first names to strengthen the team, both players and potential coaches. The list, how could it be otherwise, was powerful and ambitious, and on it were names of the stature of Philippe Coutinho, Keylor Navas, Mauro Icardi, Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte or a Unai emery of which it was stated that his landing in England was a matter of hours.

The team does not know the victory in Premier this season

To all this, in parallel to the festival of names that were going to appear, the team was leaving dragging through the Premier. Under the orders of Steve Bruce, Newcastle have had a horrible first half of the season in the league. After the dispute of the first 11 games, they still do not know the victory, and with five draws and six defeats, they are in the penultimate position of the table five points from salvation, an acceptable distance but that made Bruce jump off the bench.

After a casting with many pumpkins, the British have opted for Eddie Howe as their new coach

This reality in the Premier is what is drawing the current panorama of Newcastle. There was talk of fighting for European positions this year, but the real objective of the ‘magpies’ is the salvation. Maybe a hard blow to high expectations generated with the arrival of the Saudi fund, but which has already been seen in this casting of coaches, in which after receiving countless “pumpkins”, the club has opted for Eddie Howe.

Howe led Bournemouth to the Premier from the English fourth

A Howe who reaches the bench of the British club, from the start, to reverse the bad dynamics of the team. Your experience at Bournemouth It has been one of the keys to his signing. You know what it takes to take over a team that is practically evicted. In 2008 he caught the ‘Cherries’ in the english fourth division after having received a 17-point sanction and achieved salvation for the following year to go up to League One (Third division). After an adventure on the Burnley, Howe returned to Bournemouth to promote the team to the Premier League for the first time in its history. The British coach, without a team since 2020, has taken advantage of this break in his career to learn methods from other professional colleagues, and that he has traveled to Madrid to get to know both Diego Pablo Simeone What Andoni Iraola, as explained by ‘.’.

Economic expectations slowed down: From 200 ‘kilos’ to 60 in the next market

Howe’s era at Newcastle kicks off next Saturday, against Brentford in St James’ Park. With practically a third of the competition completed, the rush and pressure are increasing. It remains to be seen the investment of the Saudi fund in the next transfer window, if they take the opportunity to show that financial muscle that they are presupposed. From England they talk about the possibility of arriving up to 200 million, but the most optimistic speak of spending ‘only’ 60 million.

Fighting against the greats of the Premier will have to wait

The current reality of Newcastle is very far from what was assumed just two months ago. To get to fight face-to-face against the greatest in England, if such a battle ends up ever taking place, first you have to put on your work overalls, go down into the mud, and try, in whatever way, save the category. If the project has not started as desired and is already reeling, a hypothetical descent to the ‘Championship’ would cause the tremors to increase several degrees of magnitude.