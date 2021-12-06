12/06/2021 at 21:51 CET

AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, chose Ronaldo Nazario as the best player in football history in an interview for Corriere dello Sport: “For me, Ronaldo is the ‘Phenomenon’. More than Maradona? I haven’t experienced Maradona”.

The Swede, who is one of the most historic scorers in continental football and continues to shine at the San Siro at 40, acknowledged that the Brazilian was a benchmark for him: “Perhaps for other generations Maradona is the strongest of all. But I did see Ronaldo in life and as a child he imitated him. He tried and kept going”.

The former PSG, Juventus or Barcelona, ​​among others, also chose Muhammad Ali as the most momentous athlete in sports history: “Because of his character, personality, because of how strong he was. He said things and did them too”.

Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Ibrahimovic also positioned himself on the Leo Messi – Cristiano Ronaldo debate, arguing that the Argentine is a player like few others: "They are both very strong. It would be a difficult choice. If I have to say to one, I choose Messi because I have played with him, I have seen him closely and I know that everything it does is by nature, it is not built. It is all movement, all natural ".

The attacker coincided with the Rosario in his passage through Barcelona, ​​where he played a total of 46 games and in which he scored 22 goals and distributed 13 assists. After a disbursement of 70 million euros and a season on loan at AC Milan, the striker ended up leaving for an amount close to € 24M to San Siro in the summer of 2011.