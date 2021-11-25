11/24/2021 at 19:00 CET

Representatives of the Tax and Customs Authority and from Public Ministry of Portugal have carried out this Wednesday, November 24 at least 20 records of football clubs, offices and homes as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in the transfer of players in the amount of 15 million euros, in which the soccer player’s representative would presumably be involved Jorge Mendes and the current head of scouting for FC Barcelona in Brazil and Portugal Deco.

In addition, according to the newspaper ‘Correio da Manhã’ The Sporting de Braga and Vitória de Guimarães clubs would also be involved. In this sense, there have also been negotiations at the headquarters of said clubs and at the Porto da Gestifute office, company owned by Jorge Mendes, one of the largest players in the world of football representation and whose clients include, among others, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho, Fabinho or Ederson.

Likewise, the office of D20 Sports, a company founded by Deco and that in the same way as in the previous case, it is dedicated to the representation and agency of athletes. However, the former player’s press office has stated that the Portuguese “is calm and collaborating with investigations from the Portuguese authorities on local football. “On the other hand, D20 is not subject to a formal process.

Finally, the own Central Department of Investigation and Criminal Action (DCIAP) has issued a statement explaining the details of the investigations: “It is probable that the facts investigated include crimes of tax fraud, social security fraud and money laundering. There is suspicion of a simulated business, carried out between football clubs and third parties, which had in view the concealment of income from dependent work, subject to declaration and withholding of taxes “, they sentence.