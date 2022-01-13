01/13/2022

On at 14:21 CET

Marc del rio

Erling haaland It is one of the great desired in the next market. The Norwegian forward’s name is listed as one of the great pieces called to dominate European football in the next decade, and the battle to try to sign him has already begun, with Barça and Madrid as protagonists.

From the Barça club, and after the incorporation of Ferran Torres for 55 million euros, they trust to be able to bring the Norwegian as the economic coffers of the club are in better condition than at the beginning of the season. An operation complicated but possible, as he has insisted on affirming Joan Laporta in the last appearances before the press. For his part, Real Madrid aspires to give the big hit next summer incorporating Kylian Mbappe and Haaland at once. With the arrival of the French practically on track, that of the Norwegian would mean punching the table incorporating the two players who are called to take over the throne that they will leave Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

‘As’: Guardiola and his City enter the bid for Haaland

Still, this fight will have more than two protagonists. And it is that, as reported by the ‘As’, Manchester City is also interested in acquiring the services of the Dortmund forward. Pep Guardiola thinks of the Norwegian as a clear option to reinforce the position of ‘9’, somewhat weakened after the departure of the ‘Kun Aguero last summer and the most recent of Ferran Torres, that he could also occupy that place. With Gabriel Jesus as the only pure ‘9’, the ‘cityzens’ will work on incorporating a Haaland that would be the missing piece of this team, who knows if to achieve the club’s first European Cup.

Haaland would have asked Raiola to speed up his arrival at Madrid

Despite this interest from City, and from Barça itself, the same information suggests that Haaland reportedly ordered his agent, Mino Raiola, to close an agreement with Real Madrid as soon as possible. His arrival, and what it would imply at an economic level, taking into account the possible emoluments that Mbappé will already receive, make the white club think about lightening its roster of footballers. So much Marcelo as Gareth Bale and Isco end their contract this next summer and they will not continue, while a possible departure from Eden Hazard it would serve to free up more salary space.

Dortmund ask Haaland to make up his mind

The battle for Haaland will be long and intense, and it is ‘condemned’ to live many more episodes. From Dortmund they urge you to speak clearly about your future, But Raiola, hardened in a thousand battles, will continue to work for the benefit of the interests of his client.