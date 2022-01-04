01/04/2022 at 12:40 CET

Marc del rio

André Onana He did not want to wait any longer to close his future and, in the absence of official confirmation, He will defend Inter Milan’s goal from next season.

The former Barça player had already maintained contacts with the Italian club to join the next course for free, since his association with Ajax expires next summer.

Travel from Cameroon to Milan for medical examination

The journey carried out in the last hours since his Cameroon natal, where he is concentrated for the imminent dispute of the Africa Cup, toward Milan, to undergo the routine medical check-up and finish finalizing the details of their contract, they practically put the final point to an operation with a happy outcome for Inter and for an Onana who has lived a doping sanction in the last nine months by mistaking a drug his wife used.

Ten Hag is not trusting Onana after his return to the team

After his return, Erik ten hag has not bet on the Cameroonian goal, who is living off the bench as the veteran Remko Pasveer, 38 years old, is the owner of the goal of the Dutch team.

Samir Handanovic, an Inter legend with whom he will compete

Onana will arrive the current Italian champion that has a goalkeeper Samir handanovic which is a true reference to the “nerazzurri”. At 37, he arrived in 2012 from Udinese, and now it will have the competence of an Onana whose actions prior to the sanction had activated the radar of the great European clubs, even of a Barça who came to consider his return for his good footwork and for its reliability under sticks.