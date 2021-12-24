12/24/2021

On at 13:58 CET

Marc del rio

Marc Cucurella is on the verge of contesting its first ‘Boxing day’, scheduled for this coming Sunday, December 26, in which it will be measured at Brentford, set that occupies the 12th position in the Premier League with 20 points, the same as its Brighton, that last summer decided pay his termination clause of 18 million euros to incorporate him from Getafe.

The young man from Alella has returned to the left side in England, and with “the gulls” he already accumulates 14 games in which he has played 1,133 minutes.

Cucurella, excited about his first ‘Boxing day’

Cucurella attended the ‘Cadena Ser’ on the eve of his first ‘Boxing day’, a special date for the defender that he did not lose sight of while playing in the Spanish league. “I remember a couple of years ago when I saw that there were games in the Premier, I told my partner that I would like to play at Christmas, which has to be special. We are lucky that on the 26th we played at home in front of our people, “explained the Brighton full-back.

“Things at Barça had not been done well for a long time”

They also asked Cucurella about him Barça, With which debuted in the first team on October 24, 2017 against Real Murcia in the Copa del Rey. Questioned by the current situation of the club, the footballer was forceful and affirmed that “Things had not been done well for a long time and now they have exploded. They will have 2 or 3 years in which it will be difficult for them to compete for the titles, but the players from the quarry are finding the key “.

“At Barça the only thing that matters is winning, looking for the immediate result”

A quarry of which Cucurella was part, although he could not enjoy enough opportunities with the first team to demonstrate a talent that could be exhibited in Eibar and Getafe, something the lateral tried to explain: “At Barça the only thing that matters is winning. That was my turn, they had a great team and maybe that’s why they didn’t give me the opportunity, because look for the immediate result “.

Cucurella on Nico and Gavi: “I’m happy for them, we were teammates who had the illusion of playing in the first team”

What’s more, about his departure from Barça, the 23-year-old winger states that made the right decision. “I’m not sorry because if not I would not be where I am. I did not have that opportunity, that door was closed but others were opened to me “, explains a Cucurella who is glad that Nico and Gavi have reached the Barça first team and are two important players for Xavi Hernández: “I’m happy for them. I saw them in the dining room and I am not angry at all, we were teammates who had the same illusion: to play in the first team “, concluded.