12/29/2021 at 15:00 CET

Marc del rio

Emerson Royal’s history with Barça did not last long. After his assignment at Betis on his arrival in the Spanish league, the Brazilian full-back was going to be part of the Barça first squad for the current season, but after the dispute between the first three league games with the Barça shirt, the club accepted a € 25 million offer from Tottenham Hotspur that made him fly to England.

In the London club Emerson has had the trust of both Nuno Espírito Santo and Antonio Conte, in a difficult year for the Spurs. There are 1,325 minutes played between the Premier, Carabao Cup and Conference League in a total of 18 games.

Emerson, forceful: “Messi is better than Cristiano, the Portuguese is not so difficult to stop in a 1 against 1”

The Brazilian went through the ‘Bolivia Talk Show’, in which in addition to reviewing his career and his current footballing moment, they also asked him about the comparison between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and with which of the two footballers he stayed. Far from avoiding the question, Emerson was clear and precise: “Messi is better. Cristiano is a player who scores goals, but it is not so difficult to stop in a 1 against 1”, confessed the Brazilian.

Emerson’s Tottenham, recovering positions in England

“Cristiano is a crack, he does not need comments, but Messi is superior”, concluded an Emerson whose Tottenham seems to recover the course in Premier. After the 2-2 draw against him Liverpool, those of Conte won on ‘Boxing Day’ at Crystal palace and last night they tied at home against him Southampton. This good dynamic of results has made them climb to the sixth position, and with 30 points, they have the European posts to play.