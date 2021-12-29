12/29/2021 at 1:12 PM CET

Marc del rio

Following the 6 – 3 defeat at the Etihad to the Manchester City in one of the most ‘crazy’ matches that are remembered in the ‘Boxing Day’ of the Premier League, Leicester recovered from defeat by beating Liverpool 1 – 0, in such a way that the ‘Foxes’ approach European positions, while the ‘Reds’ see how Manchester City moves away six points in the fight for the championship.

At the end of the game, Jurgen Klopp tried to explain the reasons for the defeat, and did not hesitate to point out the poor performance of their players. Despite the compressed calendar that English teams have to live on these dates, the German was able to align Salah, Mané, Van Dijk or Henderson among others.

Klopp, blunt: “There were so many performances below the normal level that it is difficult to find an explanation”

“We played a really bad game, so the loss was deserved. It was a strange game where we weren’t good enough, we should have defended ourselves better. We do it normally and it is difficult to explain why we did not do it against Leicester. There were so many sub-normal performances that it’s hard to find an explanation. “ manifested a Klopp widely disappointed for the performance of their footballers.

Chelsea and Liverpool see each other this Sunday

Liverpool is currently in the second position of the table, with 41 points, the same as a Chelsea against which they will be measured this coming Sunday the 2nd at 17:30 CET at Stamford Bridge. A match in which, whoever fails can be practically condemned to run out of options to win the title. “It’s a big gap and to top it all we are up against Chelsea. It was not in our plans to give him the opportunity to flee to the City, but if we play like in this game, we can’t think of catching them. My concern right now is find answers to the defeat against Leicester, not City “, concluded a Klopp that in the next few weeks it will lose part of its troops due to the African Cup dispute.