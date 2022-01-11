01/11/2022 at 12:50 CET

Marc del rio

Liverpool’s success lived the last seasons is the consequence of many ‘guilty’. Jurgen Klopp has designed from the bench a team that went from abandoning the positions of Champions League in the Premier, to be season after season one of the great favorites to win all the titles. With Klopp, Liverpool raised their sixth European Cup in the Metropolitan in 2019 and a year later he won the long-awaited Premier.

Klopp is the ideologue, but the German coach has a great group of executors, capable of defeating any team that gets ahead of them. Philippe Coutinho’s departure from Anfield in early 2018 gave more prominence to a forward formed by Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and a Mo Salah to which the spotlights usually point as the great reference of the attack of the British team.

Salah’s performance at Liverpool has elevated him to the Olympus of the best footballers on the planet

Salah lives in Liverpool a Golden season, exalted in the Olympus of the best footballers on the planet. At 29 years old, and after a European career in Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina and Rome, It was on the Merseyside team where the Egyptian has exhibited its best level. His status as a great footballer has been demonstrated, more than enough, on the field of play, and now, Salah wants it to be reflected in his new contract as well.

The renovation and the high economic demands of Salah, a headache for Liverpool

The renewal of the Egyptian is one of the main topics on the table from Liverpool’s offices. An issue marked as a priority but which is also causing a headache for the leaders. Salah, whose contract expires in the summer of 2023, wants a substantial improvement in its file, something that today places the negotiations at a complicated point, since the club is not about to access the high claims of his franchise footballer.

Salah affirms that the club knows his intentions: “I am not asking for any madness, the situation is in your hands”

To delve further into the matter, Salah is not hiding his desire to improve what he currently perceives, and despite the fact that his wish is to stay at Liverpool, the footballer wants to charge at the height of his performance. In an interview with the media ‘GQ’, Salah has affirmed that the club knows his intentions, and that the ball is in his court: “I want to stay, But it’s not in my hands, it’s in yours They know what I want and I’m not asking for anything crazy. The thing is when you ask for something and they show you that they can give it to you because they appreciate what you’ve done for the club. I’ve been here for five years now. I know the club very well. I love the fans and they love me. But with the administration, they know the situation and it is in their hands, “explained a Salah whose renewal could become entrenched if Liverpool do not display their checkbook. As in chess, the game seems long and complicated, and each move will be key so that Salah can stay on the team.