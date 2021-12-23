12/23/2021 at 12:50 CET

Marc del rio

England can boast of being able to count on two other national competitions, beyond the prestigious Premier League. The FA Cup is, surely, one of the most attractive knockout tournaments in the world of sport, since in this competition the most advanced teams in the country and amateur teams participate whose difference in categories is remarkable.

Something similar to League Cup, known as “Carabao Cup” in which they participate all the teams in the first four categories of English football. Unlike the FA Cup, the league cup is played as a single match at except for the semifinals, in which the qualifiers are to back and forth, something that could change this season.

Despite the damage, Conte and Klopp ask that the ‘semis’ of the League Cup be a single match

There are only four teams in the competition, and the ‘semis’ are Chelsea-Tottenham and Arsenal-Liverpool. Precisely the Spurs coach, Antonio Conte, beside Jürgen Klopp, they would have asked the organization eliminate the second leg and play only the first leg. In the case of both teams, this would mean playing the tie in the opponent’s field, something that come with good eyes, as pointed out by different media from England.

Tottenham are recovering troops after the covid outbreak; Liverpool face 5 consecutive weeks with a double game

The request of both technicians is understandable considering the situation their teams are experiencing. While the Italian coach is recovering troops after the covid outbreak that affected a large part of its players and has pending the dispute of some postponed matches, the schedule for Liverpool is just as loaded, and the German is going to be short of players with the imminent dispute of the Africa Cup. Against Leicester, in the quarterfinals of the league cup, Klopp already lined up three affiliate players, and if nothing changes, It will chain five weeks with a game during the week and the weekend.

A meeting between the clubs and the Premier League is planned

Today is scheduled a meeting between clubs and the Premier League to assess the situations of their teams. A match in which the question of eliminating the second leg of the semifinals will be addressed although the league is not the organizer of the league cup, something that can make modification difficult.