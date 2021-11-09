11/09/2021 at 13:46 CET

Marc del rio

Rafinha Alcantara is celebrating. The former Barça player and current player of the Paris saint germain meet today 10 years since he debuted in professional football, and wanted to celebrate with a emotional message that he has launched through his social networks.

Rafinha’s debut in professional football came under the orders of Pep Guardiola. On November 9, 2011, at the meeting of Copa del Rey that Barça played in the field of Hospitalet, Santpedor’s coach gave entry to the Brazilian, who replaced Cesc Fabregas in the 75th minute of the match.

The emotional message of Rafinha Alcantara

“Today marks the 10th anniversary of my debut as a professional and realization of a dream he had since he was little. A dream that I continue to live with great pride, collecting new lessons every day. Thanks to everyone who accompanied me on this trip. “

I look at 10 years of my career as a professional and the realization of a dream that I have since childhood. I dream that I continue to live with great pride, collecting new learners every day. Obrigado to all who accompany me, haram and accompany me on this journey. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ELKM3p1gxT – Rafinha Alcantara (@Rafinha) November 9, 2021

Rafinha’s career is admirable, since he has worn the T-shirts of Barça, Celta, Inter and PSG, in addition to defending the colors of Brazil. Injuries did not allow him to regularly offer his best performance at the Camp Nou, but at 28 he has a Champions League and an Olympic gold medal in his record.