12/24/2021

Act. At 11:41 CET

Sergio Ramos left last summer on Real Madrid after having arrived in 2005 from Sevilla. His departure from the white club, marked by controversy “offer expired” and a constant tug of war with its renewal made him Paris saint germain welcome him, signing the two years that the central yearned so much.

But the truth is that his time in the French capital has started on the wrong foot. More than 200 days had to pass since his last official match with Real Madrid to experience his debut with the Parisians, in a league match against him. Saint Etienne. After that match, Ramos played one more match of the French Cup and the contested against Lorient last Wednesday, in which the defender of Camas was expelled seeing two yellow cards in just four minutes.

The French press showed hard and forceful with the expulsion of the defender. Media such as ‘L’Équipe’ wrote in their chronicles that “I still thought that I was going to be refereed like in Real Madrid”, while ‘Le Parisien’ title Ramos’ performance as “get in and go off the rails.”

Far from giving in, criticism has increased, and some French media have shed light on extra sporting affairs in which Ramos would be submerged. From ‘Radio Montecarlo’ they have affirmed that “Ramos is more aware of gifts and going to the airport than playing games”, a comment showing the high degree of criticism from the French press about these first months that the central is living in Paris.

The player with the most expulsions only surpassed by the Colombian Gerardo Bedoya

With the expulsion, Sergio Ramos already accumulates 27 expulsions throughout his career, only surpassed by the Colombian Gerardo Bedoya and his 46 reds, a midfielder who made a career in his country and had a brief experience in Boca Juniors.