12/30/2021 at 22:18 CET

Bayern München striker Thomas Müller is the top assistant of 2021 in the five major leagues with a total of 24 goal passes. With 32 years and a contract until 2023, the player is one of the most important players for Julian Nagelsmann.

24 – Best assistants in the five major European leagues in 2021: 24 – T. Müller 🇩🇪

19 – F. Kostic 🇷🇸

14 – D. Payet 🇫🇷

13 – Moussa Diaby 🇫🇷

13 – T. Alexander-Arnold 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

12 – V. Tap 🇮🇹

12 – L. Messi 🇦🇷

12 – P. Zielinski 🇵🇱

12 – Jonathan Clauss 🇫🇷

12 – T. Kroos 🇩🇪 Allies pic.twitter.com/cVHmWSJwO9 – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 30, 2021

The German, who is one of the most historic players of the Bavarian club, has signed a total of 15 assists in the first 17 days of the Bundesliga in the 2021/22 season and has established himself as the top assistant of the course in German football .

The list of top 2021 assistants in the five major leagues is as follows: Thomas Müller (24), Kostic (19), Payet (14), Moussa Diaby (13), Alexander Arnold (13), Grifo (12), Leo Messi (12), Zielinski (12), Jonathan Clauss (12) and Toni Kroos (12).

Bayern, a steamroller

Julian Nagelsmann’s team ends 2021 in an authoritarian way and as a clear contender in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League. After the departure of Flick and the culmination of a stage, the Bavarian team has maintained the level of play and the personality to continue dominating.

Bayern have signed five consecutive Bundesliga victories and went into the Christmas break with a nine-point lead over Marco Rose’s Borussia Dortmund. Except for surprise, the team will maintain the hegemony in German football.