12/29/2021

Act. At 11:58 CET

Marc del rio

The future of Erling haaland at Borussia Dortmund it starts to get more and more complicated. All indications point to the Norwegian forward leaving Germany next summer to continue his career in one of the great European clubs, that they are already “fighting” to get the hiring of the footballer.

This situation is raising some nervousness in his current team, And as they point out from Germany, Dortmund wants to know the footballer’s future plans to start planning for the next season as soon as possible.

Dortmund give Haaland until the end of February to decide his future

The German medium ‘Bild’ talks about that the club has given Haaland until the end of February to announce whether he will remain with the team next season.

The exit clause of 75 million euros, confirmed by the ‘Bild’

What’s more, The same information confirms that the Norwegian’s termination clause to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer is 75 million euros, something that seemed not to be clear by any of the parties involved, but that now they are beginning to assume from the German club.

Closing the gap to Bayern in the Bundesliga and fighting for the Europa League, Haaland’s challenges in the second part of the season

Haaland is going to live a second part of the season with Dortmund in which there is various challenges in front. After a disappointing first part of the course at the collective level, his team will try to overcome the nine points of disadvantage with which it currently has regarding the Bayern in Bundesliga. In addition, following the elimination in the group stage of the Champions League, The Norwegian will try to say goodbye to his current club fighting for the Europa League. Glasgow Rangers are the first opponents in the second European competition.