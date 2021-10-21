Karla Panini has become one of the most hated women in Mexico, as her controversial love story with Américo Garza, who was a sentimental partner of her best friend and partner, Karla Luna, a comedian who unfortunately died of cancer a few years ago .

However, as of today, she could be replaced by another renowned actress and singer. It would be Maite Perroni, former Rebelde (RBD), who last Wednesday confirmed her romance with producer Andrés Tovar, after the rumors that occurred around the couple for a few weeks.

“We have been friends for 20 years and this year we found that we were living the same process: each one was in mourning for having ended a romantic relationship,” was the post that Perroni wrote on his social networks.

This situation did not go unnoticed by social network users, who compared the two actresses for betraying their friends to later start a love relationship with their partners who, at first, would have denied the romances.

It all started a while ago, when the first rumors about their relationship occurred. Those arguments pointed out that Maite Perroni was the reason why Andrés Tovar and his wife, actress Claudia Martín, would have ended their love affair, since she, supposedly, was the third person involved in the relationship.

This situation would be very similar to what Panini experienced, because when she was the girlfriend of comedian Oscar Burgos, she was unfaithful to Américo, who at that time was the husband of Karla Luna, recently diagnosed with cancer. Some versions suggest that the former laundress incited her lover to treat Luna badly, despite being best friends on and off the small screen.

Both stories did not go unnoticed among netizens who did not waste time to make endless memes related to these love scandals.

“Stop romanticizing betrayal and lack of values. What Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar did is not to applaud. Bastard, they made Claudia Martin (then the wife) look like she was crazy and jealous. Now even with great fanfare they announce their courtship ”, asked the people from their digital profiles.

But that was not all, because a shower of memes also exploded to make fun of this situation. In some they pointed out that Karla Panini approached Perroni to give her love advice in order to find a partner.

Likewise, they also accused the television host of being responsible for Perroni deciding to steal her friend’s husband. “Perhaps Maite Perroni would not have learned these tricks if someone had not stolen her friend’s husband”, was the text accompanied by an unforgettable scene from the cartoon SpongeBob in which a similar dialogue is used.

Among the jokes, they also pointed out that Panini would be proud of the former RBD’s performance, as she would have followed in her footsteps to find a partner. In addition, other women of the show business who were in similar controversies were included in the memes, such as Irina Baeva and Susana González.

Finally, the multiverses of the comics were also part of the internet jokes, since users used the image where two Spider-Men meet face to face and point to each other with a gesture of confusion for seeing themselves inside a warehouse. “So in another part of the multiverse Karla Panini’s husbands steal her name, Maite Perroni ??” they wrote.

Surely it will not be the last time that the controversy involves the new couple. It’s just a matter of waiting for them to be on everyone’s lips again due to the controversial origin of their romance.