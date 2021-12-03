Updated on Friday, 3 December 2021 – 13:18

The Public Administrations must offer before June 1, 2022 the temporary positions that are currently occupied and complete their consolidation in 2024

All interns who have been in their post for at least five years may be converted into permanent ones without opposition

The Government took a firm step on Thursday in the Congress with the approval of the bill that would allow the regularization of the interim of the public sector, converting them into civil servants with a fixed position. A measure that seeks to end the temporary employment of 300,000 workers within the different echelons of the public administration.

To avoid problems of unconstitutionality, the Law on Urgent Measures to Reduce Temporary Employment in Public Employment consider the antiquity on this specific occasion as a key element that determines the form and options to access a civil servant position in any branch of the different public entities in Spain.

What interns may be eligible to consolidate their position as civil servants?

Those who interim since January 1, 2016 have remained uninterrupted in the same square. However, the government project of Pedro Sanchez open too the possibility of creating new places that can go out to competition, although they had not yet been summoned.

Public Administrations must offer, atBefore June 1, 2022, the temporary positions that are currently occupied and complete its entire process before December 31, 2024.

Do interns have to take a test or exam to become civil servants?

In the final text of the commission of the Ministry of Finance and Public Administration states that the interns with more than five years in his position to consolidate the position as civil servants they must hold a merit contest, but in no case will it be a contest and opposition. A measure that is protected in article 61.6 of the Law of the Basic Statute of the Public Employee (EBEP).

In these cases, the level of the examinations may differ in their simplicity or complexity depending on each autonomous community. Especially in the particular cases of the autonomous communities with a second official language.

What options do you have to become a civil servant if you have less than five years of experience?

Interns with a seniority of more than three years and less than five years in the same square should consolidate their position as civil servants through competition and opposition. In this case, the text brought to the Senate allows the option that the Exercises in the opposition phase of 2017 and 2018 are not eliminatory.

Which administrations can execute the process of consolidating interim positions?

The call will be open in the three administrations: the State, the autonomous communities (including the foral regions of Pas Vasco and Navarra) and local entities. But also, and as an outstanding novelty in the legal text, this process of consolidation of interim positions can be applied in public mercantile companies, public business entities together with public foundations and consortia.

Will the interns lose the trienniums achieved so far?

No, the interim who consolidate their position as civil servants will also maintain their seniority and all their quoted three-year terms without losing their corresponding salary improvement. Each triennium in the public service supposes between 14 and 46 euros per month for the worker.

Is there any precedent for the consolidation of interim positions for new officials?

So far, the Spanish administration has experienced this situation of access to a civil servant position without prior opposition on a single occasion. It happened during the massive transfer of powers to the communities given the exceptional nature of the moment. However, Catalonia and Navarra tried to carry out a second regulation and the justice rejected it.

