It has become customary that prior to the screening of a movie that belongs to Walt Disney Animation Studios, and some others produced by Walt Disney Pictures, an animated short film is screened that, in most cases, ends up as one of the favorites in the award seasons in the category of Best Animated Short. On this occasion, the companion of Encanto – 98% is called Far from the tree.

The film that pays homage to Colombian culture has the family as its central theme, and the short film makes it second by focusing on a relationship between mother (or father) and son. This little story features a raccoon and her baby who are on the shore of a beach ready to get some food; the older one gets some food in the sand while the little one, curious, wants to explore and learn new things.

When the older raccoon warns the little one of the dangers, in a rather harsh way, the years go by and history repeats itself as if it were a hereditary attitude. The project had its official premiere during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and is inspired by some moment in the childhood of the writer and director Natalie Nourigat, who began his career as a comic book artist and in 2020 would launch the short film Exchange Student on Disney Plus.

In . we had the opportunity to talk with her together with the producer of the short film Ruth Strother, who has worked for Disney since 2013 and has been part of productions like Wifi Ralph – 91% and Zootopia – 98%. During the conversation, the director commented that one of the biggest challenges she faced while working on this project was finding a quick way to tell the story with the necessary nuances.

You want the audience to feel deep emotions for characters they have just met. It is difficult to get true emotions in the audience in just seven minutes.

Strother said that it was also a great job to make a selection of the most important things they wanted to see on screen, reaching three different generations both within the story and in the viewers themselves. It is important to take into account that, being present during a children’s performance, it is essential to entertain young spectators and adults, taking into account that each one has a different look according to their life experiences.

On what it means for both of them to work on a project for Disney, the two agreed that their desire to work for the company was born when they saw Ralph, The Demolisher – 86%, and beyond having fulfilled their dream, they also want to inspire new generations. This was what he said Ruth Strother about being part of the legacy of a company like this:

We want to do something worthy of the Disney Legacy and that generations can see together, parents with their children and that they grow up, and that when they are our age they think: “I saw this short Far From the Tree and that inspired me to be an artist. , or be nice to my parents ”, or whatever inspires.

Finally, the director of the short assured that the story is written to convey different messages to both parents and children, since it is a reflection on the education of children and the impact that certain future teachings have, taking into account that Although there are things that are repeated, by being aware of it mistakes can be avoided. Don’t miss the full interview below.