In Mexico there are many film festivals representing each state dedicated to a particular film genre or style. With this type of event there are many objectives involved, on the one hand, there is the reception of new proposals that are far from the commercial billboard, and on the other there is support for the city in question to increase tourism in times when perhaps the number of visitors decreases.

Each festival has its own goals and even innovations that can involve walks through the streets in costumes, screenings in unexpected places – like in a pantheon, for example -, and other opportunities that come your way. On this occasion, we dedicate this space to the Port Festival that concluded its seventh edition yesterday afternoon in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca; and to talk about it, we had the opportunity to chat with the director and founder Nino Cozzi.

He is also a filmmaker, and a fervent cinephile, explained that about the Festival del Puerto, which is a meeting point for contemporary Mexican cinema in search of being available to anyone in its entirety. Of course, one of the characteristics that identifies it is its open-air projections on the beach, something that from its first edition was attractive and innovative, but they have also paid particular attention to the way in which the programming of the films is planned. to be projected.

It is common for several films to cross at different venues at film festivals, so the public must choose which one to give priority to; However, what the event offers Nino Cozzi is the opportunity to see all the available movies without running into each other. The director made an important emphasis that all the decisions that are made are bearing in mind his experience as a film lover and as a consumer of festivals.

He also stressed that cinema is already a sensory experience, and for the organizers it is important to enhance this and transmit new experiences through films and the way they are seen.

It is difficult to find a different cinematographic experience that is alluding to other senses. Also, we now have a new section called Puerto Sonoro, which is [con] concerts with avant-garde artists. Thus we inaugurated the first day at sunset with the presentation of Juan Pablo Villa, which resulted in an incredible aesthetic experience.

Cozzi stressed that it has always been essential to keep in mind what the spectator’s experience will be like, keeping in mind what they would have liked to experience at a festival when they were just film students, which he described as “the materialization of a collective dream”. The director also commented that he had been thinking of creating his own film festival for a long time, but he never thought of doing it on the beach until the proposal came to him to do it in Puerto Escondido, a place where this type of offer had not been generated. cultural

Regarding the selection of the material to be screened, he mentioned that its first axis is contemporary Mexican cinema. In addition, priority is given to films with independent production schemes that challenge traditional ways of making cinema from narrative to cinematic language. It is worth mentioning that the curatorship is carried out by Sebastien blayac, programming director, who also collaborates with the Morelia Film Festival and the UNAM.

Finally, this edition had to face a new challenge. While the experience of watching a movie on the big screen is important to the creators, they now faced the pandemic with a hybrid format, which gave other viewers the opportunity to watch the movies from home. Some of the titles that were present in this edition were Nudo Mixteco -% by Ángeles Cruz, The hole in the fence – 100% by Joaquin del Paso, A police film – 97% by Alonso Ruizpalacios, Memoria – 100% by Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Sundown – 92% by Michel Franco.